Fugro on survey duty at Vattenfall’s offshore wind pair

July 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro is set to soon commence a geophysical and geotechnical site survey at Vattenfall’s Norfolk offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

Credits to KIS-ORCA

Fugro Discovery will be deployed over the survey area starting on or around 1 August, with the activities set to be completed by the end of November.

The 70-meter long vessel will be conducting offshore geophysical survey activities using multibeam echosounder (MBES), sub-bottom profiler (SBP), towed side-scan sonar (SSS) and towed magnetometer (MAG).

Vattenfall’s proposed Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone is located 47 kilometres off the coast of Norfolk at its nearest point and includes the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects.

The wind farms will comprise between 180 and 312 turbines expected to deliver first power in mid-2020s.

The zone will produce enough power annually for the equivalent of 3.9 million UK homes, with Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas providing up to 3.6 GW of renewable electricity capacity once operational.

Both projects have been approved by the UK Government. Construction is expected to start in 2023.