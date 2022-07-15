VDMA, VSM roll out PtX roadmap for maritime energy transition

July 15, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) and German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association (VSM) have presented a power-to-X (PtX) roadmap for the maritime energy transition.

Illustration. Courtesy of Venti Views on Unsplash

PtX fuels play a key role in climate-neutral shipping. On the pathway toward climate-neutral shipping, VDMA and VSM are working together to rapidly establish and expand the production and the use of PtX fuels – i.e. fuels produced on the basis of renewable energy – in the upcoming years.

This Power-to-X Roadmap for the Maritime Energy Transition describes the way to achieve this.

As explained, the ambitious climate protection targets for shipping can only be achieved with alternative fuels. It is to expect that at least intra-European maritime transport can be climate-neutral by 2045.

In the roadmap, the specific target and the steps needed to achieve climate neutrality are presented both from a technological and a political perspective.

“International shipping is enormously efficient and provides around 90 percent of international transport performance. We must succeed in ensuring that this is CO2-neutral in the future. Ship technology is ready for this,” Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, Chairman of VDMA Power-to-X for Applications and member of the presidium of the VSM, explained.

„We want to make a targeted contribution to ensuring that emissions trading and the rules for maritime fuels are formulated in such way that they actually have the necessary steering effect."

“We support the presentation of the roadmap by the technology providers. In our view, the ambitious approaches are absolutely right. They are also enormously important to start the fuel switch in the industry quickly,” Richard von Berlepsch, Managing Director Hapag-Lloyd Fleet Management, commented.

For Maersk, the EU’s Fit for 55 package holds the necessary tools to deliver the decarbonization of shipping in Europe.

“To succeed, the high ambitions must be kept and proposals aligned in terms of scientific and technical developments – for example when it comes to ensuring well-to-wake accounting which will be key in guiding the industry towards the right fuel choices for the future. VDMA’s and VSM’s new roadmap is very helpful in this context,” Simon C. Bergulf, Senior Director ESG Public & Regulatory Affairs at Maersk, said.

From VDMA’s point of view, it is crucial that the maritime energy transition can now quickly gain momentum through the right political decisions.

“We want to make a targeted contribution to ensuring that emissions trading and the rules for maritime fuels are formulated in such way that they actually have the necessary steering effect. We want to achieve the maritime climate targets in Europe quicker,” Reinhard Lüken, General Manager of the VSM and Peter Müller-Baum, Managing Director of VDMA Power-to-X for Applications, pointed out. Both associations are convinced — the rapid deployment of e-fuels is essential for this.