Veripos intros GNSS+INS tech for hydrographic surveys

September 11, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Veripos, part of Hexagon’s Positioning Intelligence Division has introduced SPAN GNSS+INS technology into the offshore oil and gas marine market.

The technology comes from NovAtel, also part of Hexagon.

NovAtel and its SPAN technology accelerated development in GNSS positioning, sensor fusion and inertial navigation systems for over 15 years.

Now, Veripos brings this technology to the marine market to optimize positioning solution with GNSS and inertial measurement units (IMUs).

Specifically, it will provide heading, attitude and heave measurements on the open water.

Through deep coupling, SPAN technology fuses measurements from the GNSS receiver and the IMU together to calculate position, heading, velocity attitude and heave.

This process delivers a 3D solution, powering hydrographic survey applications through extended GNSS outages.

The solution is also scalable with multiple different IMUs, the Veripos LD900 receiver, and Quantum visualization software.

Hexagon | Veripos Marine Segment portfolio manager, Dr. David Russell, also explained:

“The LD900 with dual-antenna functionality is able to unlock the SPAN GNSS+INS integration technology that has a long and successful track record.

“The latest evolution of SPAN technology for marine has improved performance through deep coupling to provide exceptional positioning, velocity, attitude and heave measurements in highly demanding offshore hydrographic survey applications.

“The simple upgrade path to INS capability with the LD900 makes it a great choice for users in the market.”