Vessels and crew wanted for geotechnical surveys offshore Germany

September 23, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

EnBW has opened a tender to hire sea-going vessels with crew for the main geotechnical investigation at the He Dreiht offshore wind project in Germany.

According to EnBW, the aim of the new investigation is to meet with the governmental regulations for offshore wind farm installations according to BSH Standard 7004.

The sought work comprises five tasks, including a UXO survey, CPTu survey, sampling, offshore laboratory works, as well as reporting.

The contract will begin on 1 March 2021 and end on 15 June the same year.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 19 October by 13:00 local time.

He Dreiht is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, about 85km north of the island Borkum and 95km west of the island Helgoland.

In April 2017, EnBW secured rights to develop the 900 MW project by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned by 2025.