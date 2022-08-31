Viking Line opts for Elomatic’s solution to reduce energy consumption

August 31, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Finland-based shipping company Viking Line has decided to install a resistance-reducing solution on its Viking Grace ship in order to improve its energy efficiency.

Viking Line has ordered the Elogrid solution from compatriot engineering and consulting company Elomatic for Viking Grace, which is the company’s third ship to be equipped with this solution.

The Elogrid solution, which reduces the additional resistance of the vessel and improves the thrust, is expected to have a significant impact on Viking Line’s operations.

Specifically, by installing this solution, the company aims for fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions reduction.

The installation will take place in January 2023 during the periodical dry docking.

Viking Grace. Courtesy of Viking Line

Using Elogrid reduces Viking Grace’s fuel consumption by more than 3%, which means approximately 3,000 kg less carbon dioxide emissions per day, Elomatic claims.

The solution also increases the thrust of the tunnel propellers and thus facilitates the ship’s manoeuvrability in strong winds.

In addition, Elogrid is said to improve safety and travel comfort, as the noise from the propellers and the ship’s vibration are reduced.

“We have seen on previous projects, that Elogrid helps us reduce the environmental impact of our operations and improve the ship’s manoeuvrability. Also, it eliminates vibration”, says Viking Line’s technical manager Mathias Sundberg.

Elomatic’s CEO Patrik Rautaheimo added: “We see huge growth potential in solutions that improve the energy efficiency of ships. Environmentally conscious ship owners are constantly developing the energy efficiency of their ships.”

Viking Line recently reported it had managed to cut emissions from its vessels by 30% per nautical mile since 2008, citing the €450 million investment in Viking Grace and Viking Glory – its two climate-smart vessels on the Baltic Sea – as the greatest contributor to this success.

LNG-powered Viking Grace has a rotor sail installed onboard making it the first hybrid vessel to use both LNG and wind power.

Related Article Posted: 8 days ago Viking Line says it has cut vessel emissions by a third Posted: 8 days ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: