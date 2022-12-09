Virgin Voyages bolsters scrubber-fitted fleet with delivery of newest cruise ship

December 9, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri has delivered the third out of four eco-friendly cruise ships to Virgin Voyages, new cruise operator and a brand part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

As informed, the vessel Resilient Lady was delivered at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard on 9 December. The ship was moored in the port of Palermo since July this year.

Resilient Lady, as well as its sisterships Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Brilliant Lady, which was floated out just two weeks ago, weigh about 110,000 gross tons, are 278 meters long and 38 wide. They all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers.

Related Article Posted: 11 days ago Virgin Voyages’ last scrubber-fitted newbuild floated out in Italy Posted: 11 days ago

This class of ships stands out for the design, because of the particular attention paid to energy recovery, featuring alternative technologies that help reduce the ship’s overall environmental impact.

The vessels are equipped with an energy production system of approximately 1 MW, which uses the diesel engine’s waste heat.

In addition to a scrubber system, which is a device for the sustainable waste management of sulfur dioxides, the units are also fitted with a catalytic converter which reduces emissions of nitrogen oxides.

Furthermore, they are entirely equipped with led lights to reduce energy consumption, while the hydrodynamic design of the hull provides excellent performance with consequent fuel savings.