Volstad duo to get battery upgrades as charters with Helix extend

August 23, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions and Volstad Maritime have agreed on five-year charter extensions for the Grand Canyon II and Grand Canyon III construction support vessels.

Under the extensions, Volstad will upgrade both vessels with a new battery hybrid in an effort to reduce fuel consumption and emissions and to improve the environmental footprint of vessel operations.

The Grand Canyon II and Grand Canyon III have been under a long-term charter with Helix since 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The extended charter for the Grand Canyon II will run from January 2023 through the end of 2027, while the extended charter for Grand Canyon III will run from May 2023 through May 2028, with a further option to extend.

“We are pleased to extend the charter agreements with Volstad for the Grand Canyon class vessels as we are committed to supporting a responsible energy transition, increasing offshore renewables activity and promoting reduced emissions technology,” Scotty Sparks, Helix’ executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Both vessels are equipped with a 250 MT AHC subsea crane, moonpool, integrated ROV deck space and removable bulwarks.

Two 3,000m rated 250hp UHD ROVs are mobilized onboard Grand Canyon II, while two 3,000m rated 200hp UHD ROVs together with the T1500 jet trenching system and iTrencher are mobilized onboard Grand Canyon III.

With clear deck areas up to 1,650 m2 each, the vessels are said to be well suited for subsea construction, inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) and offshore renewables activities.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: