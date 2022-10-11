Vopak eyes green ammonia import at North Sea Port

October 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Tank storage company Vopak is carrying out preparations at the Vlissingen terminal, located at the North Sea Port, the Netherlands, for the storage of green ammonia as a response to the growing demand for sustainable raw materials and energy.

The plan includes preparing two existing refrigerated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage tanks, each with a capacity of 55,000 cubic metres, for ammonia storage.

According to Vopak, berths, pipelines and other infrastructure are available as well as space for expansions and other industrial activities, such as an installation to convert the ammonia back into green hydrogen.

Vopak Terminal Vlissingen. Courtesy of Vopak

The location will be connected to the Northwest European hydrogen network, which can be used to supply the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, the company explained.

Alexander Fokker, managing director of Vopak Terminal Vlissingen, said: “Thanks to our existing infrastructure, we can offer customers a quick and economical solution. We also have room for new developments. Within Vopak we now have extensive experience with the safe storage of ammonia, a product in which additional safety precautions must be observed.”

The final investment decision will, among other things, be taken on the basis of market interest.

In the meantime, Vopak is working together with Gasunie and HES International (HES) to develop an import terminal for green ammonia as a hydrogen carrier in the Port of Rotterdam.

The terminal, which will operate under the name ACE Terminal, will come online in 2026.

