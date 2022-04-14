Vos Prodect secures cable hang-off deal for world’s largest offshore wind farm

April 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Vos Prodect Innovations (VPI) has been selected to deliver its cable hang-off systems for the first two phases of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B.

Hellenic Cables, the sole supplier of inter-array cables for the Dogger Bank, has awarded VPI with a contract to engineer and deliver cable hang-off systems for the project.

According to VPI, the first batch of cable hang-offs for Dogger Bank A was delivered at the end of Q1 2022 and the systems will be installed along with the subsea power cables from Hellenic Cables.

The company added that its tailor-made design of the cable hang-off system for the Dogger Bank project has been tested in combination with the offshore cables manufactured by Hellenic Cables.

“Hellenic Cables’ long and successful cooperation with Vos Prodect in the engineering and procurement of hang-off systems has established a robust and trustful partnership. Building upon this relationship Hellenic Cables has entrusted Vos Prodect with the hang-off scope for such an extensive and prominent Project as the Dogger Bank wind farm”, said Eleftherios Laskaris, senior project manager at Hellenic Cables.

Commenting on the award, Vos Prodect’s CEO, Mark Derks, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by Hellenic Cables for the engineering and delivery of cable hang-off systems for the world’s largest offshore wind farm. Dogger Bank is one of the most prominent projects of 2022, to which Vos Prodect is proud to contribute. We look back with great pleasure on the successful relationship between Hellenic Cables and our company. As a part of our hang-off scope, together with Hellenic Cables, an extensive test program has been executed.”

Located more than 130 kilometres off the North East Coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B, and C –and each phase will have an installed generation capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

Dogger Bank C is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor, while Dogger Bank A and B are owned by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni.

Commercial operation of the project is expected in 2023.

