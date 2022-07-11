Vos Prodect wins contract for Baltic Eagle offshore wind project

July 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Vos Prodect has secured a contract by TKF to deliver the cable hang-off systems for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.

A tailored load test program has been created specifically for the project that will be executed at Vos Prodect’s bespoke test facility in Klazienaveen.

According to the Dutch company, TKF’s cables have been tested collectively with the cable hang-off systems in the test program to ensure compatibility.

The plan is to have the systems delivered by the end of Q3 2022.

Vos Prodect is also in charge of delivering cable hang-off systems for the first two phases of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is being developed 30 kilometers northeast of the Rügen island off the Pomeranian coast, in a water depth of 40-45 meters.

The 476 MW wind farm will comprise 50 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines, which will be pre-assembled and installed out of Port of Roenne in 2024.

TKF is in charge of the production and delivery of approximately 79 kilometers of 66 kV inter-array cables and corresponding accessories for the project under a contract secured in August 2021.

