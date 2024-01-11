Wagenborg: Third EasyMax vessel reaches Delfzijl

January 11, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch shipowner and operator Royal Wagenborg revealed that its third EasyMax-type multipurpose ship has salt water under the keel for the first time after being transported from Royal Niestern Sander shipyard to its home port of Delfzijl.

Wagenborg

Wagenborg

The newbuilding, Amalia, was transferred to Delfzijl on January 4, 2024.

The EasyMax 3 was launched at the Farmsum-based shipyard in October 2023. The vessel now awaits its sea trials. It is expected to be delivered to Wagenborg and its affiliated partners by the end of this month, after which the newbuild will start its maiden voyage.

With a load capacity of 14,200 tonnes and a hold volume of more than 625,000 cft, the EasyMax is the biggest ship type ever built in the north of the Netherlands. With a length of 149.95 meters, a beam of 15.90 meters and a draught of 8.60 meters, the EasyMax has the maximum possible dimensions for the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard.

The combination of the main engine, gearbox, propeller, and thruster means that the EasyMax has an energy-efficient propulsion system, leading to extremely low fuel consumption.

The hull shape has also been optimized for various draughts, resulting in an ultra-low Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

With two large box-shaped holds, ice-classed 1A multi-purpose vessels excel in their class with their very high capacity for heavy or light cargo, timber and paper, according to the company.

Last month, Wagenborg, which has a fleet of about 170 vessels, ordered its fifth EasyMax vessel at Royal Niestern Sander. With the delivery of the third Easymax approaching and the construction of the fourth unit being in full swing, the repeat order is said to fit perfectly into the production process at the yard.

This sister ship of the MV Egbert Wagenborg and MV Máxima — the first two units from the batch — is expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.