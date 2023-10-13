Wallem appoints John Rowley as new CEO

October 13, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The CEO of Wallem Group John-Kaare Aune is stepping down from his role following a transitional period, culminating in his departure in January 2024.

Image credit: Wallem

Aune’s journey with Wallem commenced in 2019 when he assumed the role of Managing Director, Shipmanagement. Subsequently, in January 2021, he ascended to the position of Group CEO.

With Aune’s impending exit, the Wallem Board has appointed John Rowley to succeed him, commencing his tenure on the 1st of January 2024.

John Rowley currently serves as the Senior Vice President for the Global Food and Transportation Divisions at NSF. Prior to this, he held the position of CEO at SAI Global Assurance.

Rowley brings a wealth of experience, having spent eight years as a key member of the executive team at the Lloyds Register Group. During this tenure, he served as the CEO of Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) and held the position of the Group’s Asia Pacific President.

“I am thrilled to be joining Wallem Group as CEO of this amazing organization. Wallem is one of the maritime industry’s most trusted and respected brands, and I look forward to working together with the Wallem board, management, and employees, as well as the many clients and stakeholders, to lead the company forwards through the next chapter of its incredible voyage,” John Rowley, incoming Wallem Group CEO, said.