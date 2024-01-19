Wallem to commercially manage BYD’s new dual-fuel PCTC

January 19, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Hong Kong-based ship management group Wallem Group has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) automaker BYD by providing commercial services for its first fully chartered pure car, truck carrier (PCTC), MV BYD Explorer No. 1.

Wellem Group/BYD

The LNG dual-fuel vessel has completed its first loading operations and is on its inaugural voyage to Europe.

Wallem Group is providing BYD with day-to-day support on vessel operations including cargo stowage, route and bunker planning, and is liaising between the vessel, owner, and charterer.

In addition, Wallem Group is working closely with BYD to explore possibilities to support the group on all other maritime functions such as cargo bookings and vessel performance management.

The PCTC vessel set sail from Yantai and Xiaomo ports in China, marking the first addition to BYD’s ‘sea fleet’. Utilizing LNG as the primary fuel for its main engine and generators, the vessel boasts environmentally friendly features, significantly reducing carbon, nitrogen, and sulphur oxides emissions.

“We are proud to partner with BYD in providing commercial services for its inaugural vessel. Wallem’s Commercial Services aims to add efficiency not only to vessel performance but also to the charterer’s port, bunkering and cargo operations. We are also pleased to collaborate with a partner who holds sustainability at the heart of their business,” Anurag Mathur, Managing Director, Commercial Services, Wallem Group, said.

In related industry news, Oslo-based shipping company Höegh Autoliners ASA revealed a new contract with an unnamed major East Asian car producer to transport cars, predominantly EVs, from Asia to Europe.

Valid until the conclusion of 2028, the agreement signifies a significant step for the company in the automotive logistics sector.