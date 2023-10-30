Two dual-fuel LR2 tankers join Wallem’s managed fleet

October 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hong Kong-based ship manager Wallem Group has welcomed into its fleet two dual-fuel vessels, Angleviken and Askviken over the past few months.

Image credit Wallem Group

The two 110,000 dwt LR2 tankers, delivered by Guangzhou Shipyard International, are owned by Viken Shipping from Norway. They can run on both heavy fuel oil and LNG.

Angleviken and Askviken have a market value of around $85 million and $72 million respectively, according to the data from VesselsValue. Both ships are IMO Tier III compliant, fitted with ballast water management systems, and feature full cargo coating. They both sail under the Liberian flag and have been classed by the DNV classification society.

demonstrate Wallem’s commitment to building its expertise in managing and operating the vessels of the future and being a partner to our clients who drive decarbonization in the maritime industry.

“Since its foundation 120 years ago, Wallem has been at the forefront of maritime global services with a keen eye to adopt industry change. In the 21st century, decarbonization leads the sector’s agenda, and Wallem’s key focus is to develop and build our expertise both onboard and ashore in new technologies and alternative fuel systems,” Ioannis Stefanou, Managing Director Ship Management, Wallem Group said.



“Despite technological advances, we still believe the Future is Human. These dual-fuel vessels have brought exciting opportunities for our crew to expand their expertise. They provide a platform to train experienced crews of various ship types on dual-fuel engine system requirements. Wallem is ready to manage any type of vessel equipped with dual fuel engines for our clients.”

Wallem is also preparing to take delivery of multiple newly built dual-fuel Pure Truck Car Carrier (PCTC) vessels in the near future.

Wallem Group is in the process of a management transition. namely. The CEO of Wallem Group John-Kaare Aune is stepping down from his role following a transitional period, culminating in his departure in January 2024.

With Aune’s impending exit, the Wallem Board has appointed John Rowley to succeed him, commencing his tenure on the 1st of January 2024.