Wallenius orders up to six dual-fuel PCCs at CIMC Raffles

July 12, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Sweden-based shipping company Wallenius Lines has sealed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles for the construction of up to six pure car carrier (PCC) vessels.

Photo by CIMC Raffles

As disclosed, the 200-meter long and 37-meter wide vessels will feature 6,500 CEU and fly the Swedish flag once delivered.

What is more, the LNG-powered ships will be equipped with one type C LNG tank and related fuel gas supply system.

“Global emission cut and low carbon trend are the new requirements of the clean energy industry. We see that Wallenius is… forward-looking by making … use of LNG fuel at the right time with … green shipping,” Wang Jianzhong, CEO and President of CIMC Raffles commented.

“We intend to work with Wallenius together continuously as their long-term … engineering and construction base in China, and look forward to being part of the joint force of the global Low Emission and Green Shipping initiative.”

The vessel concept was developed by Danish company Knud E. Hansen (KEH), which will be in charge of developing the basic design in cooperation with the team from CIMC Offshore Engineering Institute (OEI).

The construction of the vessels will be performed at the CIMC Raffles Longkou shipyard in Yantai, China, according to the company.

No price has been revealed for the ships.

The project is part of Wallenius’ efforts to research the potential of alternative fuels to cut CO2 emissions.