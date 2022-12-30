Wan Hai names smart containership trio

December 30, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines held ship naming ceremonies for three 3,013 TEU containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation TSU Shipyard.

The vessels were named WAN HAI 356, WAN HAI 358, and WAN HAI 359.

Image credit Wan Hai Lines

The trio features fully balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin, and alternative maritime power (AMP) system. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet NOx Tier III requirements.

WAN HAI 356 is scheduled for delivery at the end of December 2022 and it will be deployed in Wan Hai’s Japan Major Service.

The latest additions are part of the company’s fleet renewal efforts and keeping its ships in compliance with the highest efficiency standards of the ever-stricter environmental regulations. To renew its fleet the company has also launched a tender for the demolition of ten containerships.

The veteran boxships have reached the end of their operational lives as they are all over 20 years old, with their respective construction dates ranging from 1994 to 1998.

Wan Hai Lines operates a fleet of over 150 container ships.