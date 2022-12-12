Wan Hai calls for bids to dismantle ten boxships

December 12, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has launched a tender for the demolition of ten containerships.

The veteran boxships have reached the end of their operational lives as they are all over 20 years old, with their respective construction dates ranging from 1994 to 1998.

The demolition sale will include two stages where the first bids will be shortlisted before a second round is called for final pricing. Demolition buyers are invited to submit their bids for each respective vessel at ten green recycling yards that hold a valid statement of compliance with the Hong Kong Convention for the Safe and Environmentally-Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009 (HKC)

These include Priya Blue Industries, R.K. Industries, Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt., Y.S. Investments, JRD Industries, Baijnath Melaram, Leela Ship Recycling Pvt., R.L. Kalthia Ship Breaking, Bansal Shipbreakers and Alang Auto & General Engineering.

The bids are open until December 16th.

The move is part of the company’s fleet rejuvenation efforts and keeping its ships in compliance with the highest efficiency standards of the ever-stricter environmental regulations.

Last month, the Taiwanese shipping company welcomed into the fleet three new eco-friendly 3,013 TEU containerships. All the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet the level of requirement for NOx Tier III. The latest fleet additions form part of the company’s ongoing fleet renewal campaign.

In August this year, Wan Hai acquired four 3,000 TEU containerships from compatriot shipbuilder CSBC Corporation.

The shipyard decided to build the vessels by itself back in 2020 citing strong market conditions and the likely interest from owners amid bullish demand trends. The goal was to either lease or sell the ships once an opportunity arises.

Furthermore, last year, the company ordered twelve 3,055 TEU and thirteen 13,000 TEU boxships which will also start delivery in 2023. The ordering spree was further bolstered by a contract with Samsung Heavy Industries in March this year for additional five 13,100TEU container ships scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Wan Hai Lines operates a fleet of over 150 container ships.