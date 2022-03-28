Wan Hai orders five eco-friendly 13,100 TEU boxships

March 28, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Taiwanese container shipping company Wan Hai Lines has decided to order five 13,100 TEU environmentally friendly containerships in South Korea.

On 25 March 2022, Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) signed a shipbuilding contract with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The order is valued at KRW 803.6 billion (about $657 million).

Photo: Wan Hai

The newbuilds are expected to be delivered sequentially by December 2024, the shipping company and the shipbuilder said in separate statements.

As explained, the units will be energy efficient and will comply with the latest environmental regulations. Specifically, they will be equipped with a nitrogen oxide reduction system (SCR), a ballast water treatment system (BWTS) and various energy-saving devices.

They will be also certified with the “Smart ship” notation. The smart ship solution Svessel will enable more economical and safer operation, according to SHI.

In 2021, Wan Hai ordered thirteen 13,100 TEU boxships as part of the company’s fleet renewal plan.

The Tawanese company currently operates a fleet of 146 vessels.

