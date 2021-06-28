Wan Hai Lines orders 12 boxships

June 28, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Taiwanese container shipping company Wan Hai Lines has confirmed an order of twelve 3,055 TEU container vessels at Nihon Shipyard, a joint venture between Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) and Imabari Shipbuilding.

As informed, the contract between the two parties was signed on 28 June 2021.

The newbuilds are scheduled to start delivery in late July 2023.

Currently, Wan Hai Lines operates a fleet of 86 owned and 64 chartered vessels.

The new shipbuilding contract is part of the company’s wider fleet renewal plan aimed at having a more efficient fleet, in line with market requirements.

Almost a month ago, Wan Hai also placed an order for the construction of four 13,000 TEU boxships at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in South Korea.

The four containerships are slated to start delivery in the second quarter of 2023.