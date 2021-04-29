Wärtsilä launches product to meet Chinese marine engine emission standard

April 29, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will introduce a combined engine plus selective catalytic reduction (SCR) packaged product, made to comply with China’s Stage II marine engine emission standard.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

This new standar will enter into force in July 2021. The standard will apply to inland waterway, coastal, river-sea, channel and fishing vessels operating in most rivers and around China’s major harbour areas.

Wärtsilä’s solution includes a Wärtsilä 20 engine fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR).

The Wärtsilä NOR is designed to effectively abate emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), while the incorporated dosing equipment ensures the precise amount of urea is applied to the system, and provides uniform mixing of the urea and ammonia with the exhaust gas.

Östen Lindell, sales director at Wärtsilä Marine Power, said: “Coastal and inland waterway vessels are particularly affected by environmental legislation, and we are committed to providing the compliance support needed by our customers.”

The Wärtsilä solution is being tested for endurance and certification at the premises of Wärtsilä’s Shanghai-based joint-venture company Wärtsilä Qiyao Diesel Company (WQDC). Emission testing is carried out before and after the endurance test, which is run continuously for close to 2000 hours. The statement of compliance will be issued by the China Classification Society (CCS).

The product is expected to be launched to the market in the third quarter of 2021.