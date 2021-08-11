Wärtsilä secures engine order for two TT-Line’s RoPax ferries

August 11, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Finland-based technology company Wärtsilä has announced that it will supply engines and fuel gas supply systems for two roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferries being built for the Australian ferry operator TT-Line Company.

Each of the two vessels, which are being constructed at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland, will be equipped with four Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control systems.

TT-Line currently operates two ferries, Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, both of which operate with Wärtsilä engines, on the route between Melbourne, Victoria and Devonport, Tasmania.

This fleet is now being renewed by two new 212 meter-long vessels, which will adopt Wärtsilä engine technology and be powered with LNG fuel to lessen the environmental impact.

“Keeping in mind the IMO’s stringent emission targets for the future, TT-Line has opted for LNG fuelled ferries,” said Bernard Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of TT-Line.

“The LNG-powered engines play an important part in building two new eco-efficient and future-proof vessels for TT-Line,” added Jyrki Heinimaa, President & CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 1,800 passengers and approximately 2,500 lane metres on two freight decks.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2023, with the second one due a year later.

Recently, the Finnish technology company sealed a deal with Italian ferry operator Caronte & Tourist Isole Minori to provide engines, the fuel storage and supply system for LNG-powered ferry.