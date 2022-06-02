Wärtsilä signs long-term LNG carrier maintenance deal with NYK LNG

June 2, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed a 15-year guaranteed asset performance agreement with Japan-based NYK LNG Ship Management that covers the engines and equipment for an LNG carrier.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The parties signed the deal in March 2022. It specifically covers the engines and related equipment for an LNG carrier vessel for NYK LNG.

In addition, it is to maximise the ship’s uptime while providing long-term cost predictability, and optimised maintenance costs.

One of the features of the deal is Wärtsilä’s expert insight digital predictive maintenance solution. By leveraging artificial intelligence and diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time onshore. Should anomalous occur, it is flagged to specialists at expertise centres automatically, allowing them to support the customer proactively.

Wärtsilä said it will also provide its dynamic maintenance planning solution.

The agreement covers the vessel’s three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines, as well as the gas valve units (GVU) and turbochargers.

Two of NYK’s sister LNG carriers are also supported by similar agreements.

