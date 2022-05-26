Maran Gas extends LNG carriers maintenance deal with Wärtsilä

May 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Greek shipping company Maran Gas Maritime and Finnish technology group Wärtsilä have signed a renewal of optimised maintenance agreement for 21 LNG carrier vessels.

Maria Angelicoussis and Roger Holm at the agreement signing ceremony; Courtesy of Wärtsilä Corporation

The parties signed the agreement on 3 May 2022. It will run for five additional years.

The deal is to ensure operational certainty for Maran Gas’s fleet of 21 tri-fuel diesel electric propulsion (TFDE) LNG carrier vessels.

The Maran Gas vessels are all powered by Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to maintenance services, the agreement will feature all workshop services and a full support package of advanced solutions. These specifically include remote operational support, dynamic maintenance planning, and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance solution.

“Wärtsilä has efficiently and effectively planned and executed maintenance of these vessels’ engines over the past five years and have provided valuable operational support,” said Maria Angelicoussis, CEO of Maran Gas.

“The renewal of this particular agreement with Maran Gas is a strong endorsement of the added value brought to our customers through Wärtsilä lifecycle agreements,” added Roger Holm, president marine power, Wärtsilä.

By maintaining the efficiency of the vessels’ engines, environmental impact and fuel consumption is minimised, and component use is maximised.

Therefore, both companies reaffirm their joint commitment to working to accelerate the decarbonisation of the marine industry.

Wärtsilä says it is supporting globally more than 700 vessels with lifecycle agreements and 90 per cent of cases are solved remotely.

Maran Gas Maritime is a part of Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASGL). ASGLs fleet comprises tankers, bulk carriers, LNG carriers, and LPG carrier vessels.

