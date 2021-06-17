Wärtsilä signs support deals with Nakilat for LNG carriers

June 17, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed several agreements to support LNG carriers owned by Qatar-based Nakilat.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä stated that the agreements were signed in April this year and that they will last for five years.

Wärtsilä is the supplier of the LNG reliquefaction systems onboard all of the QFlex vessels (membrane-type liquefied natural gas carriers) covered by the agreements.

Under the agreements, Wärtsilä is to provide non-stop technical remote support for the vessels’ onboard gas process plants.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Wärtsilä to support NYK’s LNG carrier pair Posted: 2 months ago

The support includes direct access to Wärtsilä’s LNG technical experts for specialized technical advice and remote troubleshooting. Following each cargo loading, selected operational data from the running reliquefaction systems is analysed by Wärtsilä’s LNG technical experts to ensure the operability of the system.