Wärtsilä tech ordered for Korean LNG bunkering vessels

June 23, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has received two more orders for its complete LNG cargo handling and fuel system.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The contract has been awarded by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, the yard building two LNG bunkering vessels for which the Wärtsilä systems will be required.

The 18,000-cbm capacity ships have been ordered by Korea-based owners Pan Ocean and Korea Line LNG, the tech company said.

With LNG being increasingly used as an environmentally sustainable fuel for the global fleet, there is a growing need for specialized LNG bunkering vessels.

“We see an increasing adoption of LNG as fuel, and we are very pleased to have been selected for this project, which allows us to continue our role in developing the LNG infrastructure throughout all regions,” explained Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The complete Wärtsilä solution selected for these orders includes the system engineering and design, the boil-off gas (BOG) management control with an integrated fuel supply system, and the custody transfer system.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first half of 2022.