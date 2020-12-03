Wärtsilä wins maintenance deal for Lastco’s VLGC duo

December 3, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

The Hellas Voyager, one of two LMM operated VLGCs; Image courtesy: Latsco Marine Management

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed 5-year Optimised Maintenance Agreements covering the main engines for two very large gas carriers (VLGC) operated by Latsco Marine Management (LMM).

The contract, which became effective from September, was signed in August 2020.

The two vessels, the Hellas Dynasty and the Hellas Voyager, were built in 2020 at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea.

“By applying smart technology and performance optimisation services, Wärtsilä aims to deliver greater efficiencies, a minimised impact on the environment, and a higher level of safety to the shipping industry. This agreement will provide LMM with maintenance cost predictability while allowing them to focus on their core business,” says Rajeev Janardhan, Sales Manager, 2-stroke engines Lifecycle Solutions at Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wärtsilä will provide remote support and condition monitoring systems, including Expert Insight, a digital offering that has recently been extended from 4-stroke engines to include also 2-stroke engines.

Expert Insight enables support to be delivered to customers by Wärtsilä Expertise Centres around the world, thereby ensuring long-term accurate insight for predictive maintenance. The company said that the service can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 50 percent, while also reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 3 to 4 percent.

The broad range of services for the vessels’ engines includes 24/7 remote technical support and annual audits, as well as the planning and delivery of spare part required for the overhauls.

Wärtsilä currently has more than 700 vessels covered under maintenance agreements.