Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution picked for new Ro-Ro ferry

February 9, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä’s has been contracted to deliver its advanced hybrid solution for a new Canadian ferry.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The order was placed in January 2021 by the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

The vessel is being built at the Western Pacific Marine shipyard. It will serve the Balfour – Kootenay Bay route across Kootenay Lake.

The 89 metres long double-ended ferry will have the capacity of carrying 250 passengers and crew, as well as 61 automobile equivalents.

In comparison to a conventional propulsion arrangement, Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution reduces fuel consumption and enables a far lower level of exhaust emissions. An additional benefit is that through reducing the running hours of the engines, maintenance requirements and costs are also lowered.

“The Wärtsilä Hybrid System is in full alignment with our Smart Marine approach towards raising sustainability levels for our customers. This solution is also upgradable to achieve zero emission operations in the future,” says Dave Adams, senior sales manager, Wärtsilä Canada.

The Wärtsilä’s supply includes two Wärtsilä 20 generator sets with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, the Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution with a DC electrical system and batteries, the energy management system, and the vessel alarm and monitoring system.

Wärtsilä will also supply the sewage treatment system and will be responsible for the integration of the various onboard systems.

The British Columbian government already operates two ferries powered by Wärtsilä 20 engines.