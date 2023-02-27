WATCH: 2nd LNG fuel-ready eco-friendly tanker joins Capital’s fleet

February 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Greece-based ship management company Capital Ship Management (Capital) has taken delivery of the second out of six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel-ready sister ships with an eco-friendly design.

Capital Ship Management

Credit: Capital Ship Management

As informed, the company took delivery of the vessel M/T Agisilaos on 24 February. The ship is a 50,000 dwt, eco-type chemical/product MR tanker, built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard Co in Vietnam.

The MR tanker has been assigned with wind-assisted ready and HVSC-ready notations by American classification society ABS.

The HVSC-ready notation is for vessels equipped with high voltage shore connection systems to be installed in the future, and the wind-assist ready notation refers to ships fitted with wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.

M/T ‘Agisilaos’ has future-proof design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020) that demonstrates adherence to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Being Tier III compliant for reduced NOx emissions, assigned ABS ENVIRO notation, as well as ABS Wind-Assisted Ready, HVSC-Ready and LNG Fuel Ready notations, and equipped with IHM notation for safe recycling, M/T ‘Agisilaos’ becomes one of the most environmentally friendly, technologically advanced and efficient vessels in the global MR fleet,” Capital Ship Management noted.

To remind, on 27 January, the company took delivery of the vessel named M/T Alkiviadis from Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard.

It is the first of six LNG fuel-ready sister ships with eco-friendly designs delivered to Capital in 2023.