WATCH: CAPITAL welcomes 1st LNG fuel-ready eco-friendly tanker in 2023

February 2, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

M/T Alkiviadis. Courtesy of Capital Ship Management

Greece-based ship management company Capital Ship Management (Capital) has taken delivery of the newbuild 50,000 dwt chemical/product medium-range (MR) tank with LNG fuel-ready propulsion.

On 27 January, Capital said it took delivery of the vessel named M/T Alkiviadis from Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard.

It is the first of six LNG fuel-ready sister ships with eco-friendly design delivered to Capital in 2023. At the same time, the Alkiviadis is the first tanker assigned with wind-assisted ready and HVSC-ready notations by ABS.

The HVSC-ready notation is for vessels equipped for high voltage shore connection systems to be installed in the future, and the wind-assist ready notation is for vessels equipped for wind-assist equipment to be installed onboard.

According to Capital, Alkiviadis has a future-proof design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020) which demonstrates adherence to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Video credit: Capital Ship Management