BV classes Union Maritime's wind-powered, methanol-ready tanker newbuilds

BV classes Union Maritime’s wind-powered, methanol-ready tanker newbuilds

Vessels
April 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French classification society Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has been selected to class a series of methanol-ready oil and chemical tankers for UK shipping company Union Maritime, which are currently being equipped with wind propulsion systems, including Norsepower rotor sails.

Buran, a methanol-ready tanker of Union Maritime, fitted with NorsepowerRotor Sails. Courtesy of Union Maritime

The first two vessels in this series, Buran and Ostro, have been delivered in February and April 2025, respectively, following their construction at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding.

Union Maritime has two additional 18,500 dwt tankers currently under construction at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding and two more at Wuhu Shipyard, which will all be equipped with Norsepower’s systems. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled throughout 2025.

These six vessels mark the first wave of a broader newbuilding program for Union Maritime under BV class. More than 25 additional tankers are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028, including a significant series at Wuhu Shipyard, with further vessels being built at other major Chinese shipyards.

These vessels will either be delivered with wind propulsion systems installed or prepared for future integration, using technologies from various suppliers such as Norsepower. By incorporating wind propulsion systems and methanol-ready configurations, Union Maritime is aiming to improve energy efficiency and support long-term emissions reduction across its expanding fleet.

BV said it supports the integration of these systems by conducting evaluations on the vessels to assess compliance with the relevant rules and notations to help ensure they meet the latest standards for both wind propulsion and alternative fuels, like methanol.

The class society added it has provided comprehensive support throughout the project, including an efficient and thorough review of the upgraded design to meet class requirements and delivery schedules.

“The deliveries of Buran and Ostro mark an exciting first step in our broader new build programme under Bureau Veritas class. These six vessels represent the beginning of an ambitious plan to modernize our fleet with advanced wind propulsion systems,” Bhuvnesh Dogra, Head of Technical at Union Maritime, commented.

“This collaboration with Bureau Veritas is critical as we continue to build a fleet that not only meets the evolving demands of the industry but also leads the way in emissions reduction and energy efficiency.”

“BV is delighted to support Union Maritime with the integration of sustainable shipping solutions into its fleet. Safety remains paramount in the adoption of new technologies, and our classification framework helps ensure that the innovations meet safety and regulatory standards. By classing these vessels, we support ship owners and operators in navigating the transition to more sustainable operations, while maintaining the safety and reliability of their fleets,” Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.

“We’re proud that six of Union Maritime’s new methanol-ready tankers are being equipped with Norsepower Rotor Sails, marking a strong commitment to wind propulsion as a key decarbonization solution. This growing fleet demonstrates how wind-assist technologies can be scaled in parallel with alternative fuels to deliver immediate and long-term emissions reductions,” Heikki Pöntynen, CEO, Norsepower, noted.

