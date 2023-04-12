WATCH: First LNG cargo arrives in the Philippines
Global LNG logistics company Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) has received the first LNG cargo for the first LNG import terminal in the Philippines.
The commissioning cargo for the Philippines LNG (PHLNG) terminal was delivered on board the 162,000 cbm LNG carrier Golar Glacier. This was the country’s first-ever LNG cargo and it was sent at the beginning of the month by Vitol Asia Pte Ltd from Das Island, UAE, supplied under a long-term contract by its partner ADNOC.
Following the cargo’s arrival, the ship-to-ship (STS) LNG transfer operation commenced on 8 April between Golar Glacier and the 15-year chartered floating storage unit (FSU) ISH and the cool-down period of the five ISH tanks began. In its social media update, AG&P described the event as history in the making.
In preparation for launching the first Philippines LNG import terminal, (AG&P) completed the conversion of the ISH, a 137,512 cbm LNG carrier, into an FSU in October last year.
The FSU is part of the combined offshore-onshore import terminal that will have an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.
The FSU will be capable of loading LNG at a peak rate of 10,000 cbm/hr and a discharge-to-shore peak rate of 8,000 cbm/hr made possible with the modifications done by Gas Entec in the cargo handling and safety system that allows for simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG.