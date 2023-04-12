WATCH: First LNG cargo arrives in the Philippines

April 12, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Global LNG logistics company Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) has received the first LNG cargo for the first LNG import terminal in the Philippines.

Screenshot. Source: AG&P

The commissioning cargo for the Philippines LNG (PHLNG) terminal was delivered on board the 162,000 cbm LNG carrier Golar Glacier. This was the country’s first-ever LNG cargo and it was sent at the beginning of the month by Vitol Asia Pte Ltd from Das Island, UAE, supplied under a long-term contract by its partner ADNOC.

Following the cargo’s arrival, the ship-to-ship (STS) LNG transfer operation commenced on 8 April between Golar Glacier and the 15-year chartered floating storage unit (FSU) ISH and the cool-down period of the five ISH tanks began. In its social media update, AG&P described the event as history in the making.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Youtube. Video source: AG&P

In preparation for launching the first Philippines LNG import terminal, (AG&P) completed the conversion of the ISH, a 137,512 cbm LNG carrier, into an FSU in October last year.

The FSU is part of the combined offshore-onshore import terminal that will have an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

The FSU will be capable of loading LNG at a peak rate of 10,000 cbm/hr and a discharge-to-shore peak rate of 8,000 cbm/hr made possible with the modifications done by Gas Entec in the cargo handling and safety system that allows for simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG.