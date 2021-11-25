WATCH: Neptune installs manifold for UK North Sea project

November 25, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has completed the installation of the manifold and umbilical for the Seagull project in the UK Central North Sea.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the field with a 35 per cent interest and its joint venture partners are BP and JAPEX with 50 per cent and 15 per cent interests, respectively. Neptune became the operator of the project in 2018 after buying Apache’s working interest in the field. The project was sanctioned in March 2019.

In an update on Thursday, Neptune reported that TechnipFMC, working under the Neptune Energy Alliance Agreement, undertook the construction activities on the development from the CSV Deep Star vessel. The activities included the installation of the 350te Seagull manifold, the pull-in and installation of the 17 kilometres control umbilical between the bp-operated ETAP platform and manifold, and the installation of a Wye Structure and associated operations.

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development, on UK licence P1622, Block 22/29C, from a new four-slot manifold, 17km south of the ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe (gross).

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially using the existing subsea infrastructure. New infrastructure requirements have been minimised by the reuse of the Egret manifold tie-in point on the Heron cluster pipeline system and wash water line.

The drilling campaign for the Seagull project, which is expected to last about 18 months, started in January 2021. The Gorilla VI (JU-248) jack-up rig, operated by Valaris, is in charge of drilling four wells for the development.

The first production from the project was previously expected in 2022 but now, according to the latest information on Neptune’s website, the first oil is projected for early 2023.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said: “The Seagull project is a fundamentally important part of Neptune’s strategic growth plans and will support UK domestic production. The safe and successful completion of this work is a key achievement and prepares the subsea infrastructure for the future tie-in of the Seagull production system.”

Sarah Cridland, Vice President Subsea Projects & Commercial – UK, Mediterranean & Caspian, TechnipFMC, said: “By utilising our integrated project model, iEPCI we were able to safely and efficiently deliver improved project economics.”