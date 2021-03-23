Watch: TechnipFMC Karish riser ops

March 23, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has completed the wet store installation of three steel lazy wave risers for Energean’s Karish and Tanin development project offshore Israel.

The pipelay vessel Deep Blue executed the project, mobisling from Limassol Port in Cyprus, after delivering the risers from TechnipFMC spoolbase in Mobile, Alabama.

The risers’ flexible joints will be recovered and transferred to the Energean Power FPSO post-arrival in the field.

Energean Power FPSO, installed some 90 kilometres offshore, will be the first FPSO ever to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Energean Power FPSO; Source: Energean

Energean made final investment decision for the development project in March 2018.

The Karish main field is the first asset to be developed in the Karish and Tanin blocks. Karish was selected as the initial development as it is the largest discovery, and is expected to provide the highest yield of liquid per volume of produced gas and is the closest discovery to shore.

First gas from the project is anticipated in 4Q 2021-1Q 2022. CAPEX for the Karish development is estimated at $1.7 billion.

TechnipFMC had been awarded a lump sum EPCIC contract. Stena Drilling completed the drilling of three development wells during 2019.

TechnipFMC is also in charge of the Karish North field development which will tie-back to the Energean Power FPSO, some 5.4 kilometres from the well.

Karish North first gas is expected in 2H 2023.