TechnipFMC scores Karish North job

February 24, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

TechnipFMC has received a letter of award from Energean for the development of the Karish North field, located offshore Israel.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment.

The delivery includes: The subsea production system; Rigid flowlines and umbilicals as a tieback to the ‘Energean Power’ FPSO as well as the second gas export riser.

Jonathan Landes, president Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “This LOA demonstrates the value of our in-depth field knowledge and previous experience with Energean through the Karish main development, awarded to TechnipFMC in 2018.

“Early client engagement, leveraging our iFEED capability, as well as our ability to offer a full suite of services and global experience, form part of our unique fully integrated EPCI (iEPCI) offering. We look forward to further expanding our partnership with Energean through the development of Karish North.”

The Karish North discovery will tie-back to the Energean Power FPSO, located 5.4 kilometres from the Karish North well.

Energean Power FPSO is now 93 per cent complete in the Admiralty Yard, Singapore.

The field development plan received go-ahead by the Israeli authorities in August 2020.

The final investment decision was also struck in January this year with first gas expected in 2H 2023.