Illustration/Oneka Technologies' wave energy-drive desalination platform (Courtesy of Oneka Technologies)
Wave energy desalination pilot gets green light in Fort Bragg

Wave energy desalination pilot gets green light in Fort Bragg

June 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Canadian Wave-powered desalination innovator Oneka Technologies has secured regulatory approval to move forward with its wave-powered desalination pilot project off the coast of Fort Bragg, California.

Illustration/Oneka Technologies' wave energy-drive desalination platform (Courtesy of Oneka Technologies)

According to Oneka Technologies, the Fort Bragg Planning Commission unanimously approved the initiative on May 28, 2025, following the completion of the environmental review process. The review included a 30-day public consultation.

The project, partly funded by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), is now entering the deployment phase.

“This approval represents a major milestone in advancing towards the deployment of our wave-powered desalination technology off the California coast,” said the company in a social media post.

“It is particularly significant as it marks the first seawater desalination pilot project to successfully complete the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process since the adoption of updated regulations in 2015. We’re grateful for the support and thoughtful input from the community and city officials throughout this process, and we look forward to bringing sustainable freshwater solutions in Fort Bragg.”

This is said to be the first seawater desalination pilot to complete the CEQA process since California updated its regulations in 2015. The system is designed to produce freshwater using wave energy, operating off-grid and without greenhouse gas emissions.

In December 2024, Oneka Technologies and Chile-based Asfalcom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deploy wave-powered desalination technology at Asfalcom’s production facility in Chile, marking a first for industrial water users in South America.

In April 2023, Oneka Technologies unveiled the opening of its subsidiary in Chile, following the successful demonstration of its wave energy-powered desalination technology in the country.

