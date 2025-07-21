founder and CEO of WaveX, Simon Renwick
Marine Energy WaveX gears up for wave power prototype with new fabrication partner



July 21, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Australian wave energy developer WaveX has become a corporate member of the Henderson Alliance, a Western Australia-based network supporting local manufacturing and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the energy and defence sectors.

Source: WaveX

According to Henderson Alliance, WaveX is developing wave energy systems aimed at utility-scale energy, defence, and remote power markets, using patented technology that converts vertical deep-ocean motion into power.

WaveX has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Henderson-based fabricator for the manufacturing of its large-scale prototype, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are delighted to join Henderson Alliance as a Corporate Member to help strengthen the ties within these industries and enable a seamless and successful energy transition,” said Simon Renwick, Founder and Managing Director, WaveX.

The Henderson Alliance said it supports companies like WaveX that aim to contribute to energy transition efforts and develop sovereign capabilities in advanced manufacturing.

In March, London-headquartered firm Arup joined forces with WaveX to accelerate the development of the D-Spar wave-powered generator technology. The collaboration follows the signing of two MoUs to advance wave energy projects and optimize the D-Spar system.

