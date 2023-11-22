While pursuing more renewable power, Türkiye boosts gas production with new Black Sea platform

As the energy transition spreads its wings across the globe, Türkiye is among countries, which believe that more oil and natural gas, especially LNG, go hand in hand with decarbonization and the buildout of green energy. Recently, the country, which is located at the juncture of Southeast Europe and West Asia, unveiled its plans to ramp up its renewable arsenal to 60 GW by 2035. Reports have now surfaced that Türkiye Petrolleri A.O. (TPAO) will bolster gas production from the Black Sea in 2025 with a giant platform, which was bought from Brazil. This floating production unit is said to be undergoing modernization work in Singapore.