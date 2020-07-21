Wilhelmsen Ship Management takes 50% stake in Ahrenkiel Steamship

Singapore-based ship manager Wilhelmsen Ship Management has acquired 50% stake Ahrenkiel Steamship, a subsidiary of Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital AG.

The joint venture will operate under the brand Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management in Hamburg and Rhoon, while supported by Wilhelmsen’s global network.

As informed, the new company will have around 100 employees and will manage a fleet of currently 72 container ships with a focus on feeder container ships with a capacity of 1,000 to 3,000 TEU.

The managing director of the joint venture will be Dr. Michael Silies who has been heading up Ahrenkiel Steamship since 2015. He is supported by Jan-Eric Panitzki, who will continue to oversee the operational part of the business.

“We are very happy to strengthen our presence in Germany together with a strong partner like MPC Capital. We believe Ahrenkiel Steamship is a good fit as we share many common values; focusing on quality, heritage and at the same time have ambitious goals to utilize digital technology to enhance and improve the operations,” said Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

“We want to offer the best services to our clients and Wilhelmsen’s network and expertise in other shipping segments will improve our position in the container segment,” Christian Rychly, Managing Director of MPC Capital, commented.

The closing of the transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.