WIND comes to Taiwan
The Netherlands-based cable logistics company WIND has officially established a branch office in Taiwan.
WIND’s cable crew mobilized all the handling equipment and is ready to start the first renewable storage project next week, the company said.
“We are proud that our clients requested us to extend our services with a storage facility in Asia because of our cable handling and transport experience in the area,” said Patrick Schelvis, WIND Area Manager Asia.
“We are dedicated to deliver the same service and operational excellence as our clients are used to receive in our cable storage facilities in Amsterdam and Velsen.”
The Dutch company also recently opened a new warehouse and office at its cable storage yard in Velsen Noord.
It will function as WIND’s central European warehouse for all cable-related accessories, from where it will distribute parts to European wind farms.
