Windcat orders hydrogen CSOVs at Damen

November 29, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Windcat Offshore has announced an order for the construction of a series of hydrogen-powered Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) with Damen Shipyards at this year’s Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The “Elevation Series” CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat and CMB.TECH.

Source: Damen

The result is said to be ”a revolutionary new design with increased capabilities and flexibility compared to existing vessels.”

The vessels are 87 metres long, 20 metres wide, can accommodate 120 people on board and will be powered by hydrogen. The series will be delivered from 2025.

”CMB and Damen are family companies that both value long lasting relationships where collaboration takes place in an open and constructive manner. Both organizations also see a bright future for the offshore renewables sector and demand for vessels that fulfil the aspirations of their end clients for energy that is clean throughout the production and delivery process. We look forward to a successful and long lasting relationship with CMB.TECH,” Arnout Damen, CEO of Damen Shipyards, said.

The CSOVs will be built at Ha Long Shipyard, Vietnam, and will be delivered to Windcat Offshore, a new business unit within Windcat, which will focus on offshore energy commissioning and services.

Initially, two vessels have been ordered with options for further vessels.

A CSOV is a vessel that remains in an offshore wind farm for an extended period of up to 30 days, providing maintenance materials and housing technicians in hotel-style accommodation.

Source: Damen

This logical next step in Windcat’s journey builds on Windcat’s 20 years of experience in the offshore renewable energy sector and follows four years of market and vessel design evaluation.

”After 20 years of developing the CTV business in all aspects of vessel design, construction and operations, we started 4 years ago to lay the foundations for the creation of a ground-breaking CSOV design. I am pleased that we have been able to expand our CSOV sector specific knowledge with the initial appointment of Stephen Bolton as Managing Director Windcat Offshore. With this order we are now positioned to offer best-in-class services to both the CTV and CSOV sector on a side by side basis,” Robbert van Rijk, Managing Director and Co Founder of Windcat, said.

Damen, as creator of one of the first dedicated CSOVs based upon a bespoke design, is a leading global provider of maritime solutions with more than 96 years of experience in shipbuilding.

”Damen is committed to becoming the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder and is a recognized pioneer in the development of Service Operation Vessels, having designed and built one of the world’s first dedicated walk-to-work vessels 5 years ago,” Joost van der Weiden, Sales Manager Benelux at Damen Shipyards, said.

”These vessels have set a benchmark in the offshore renewables market and are still performing very well in the North Sea. We are proud to work together with Windcat and CMB.TECH to build these vessels and make the groundbreaking design of the Windcat Elevation Series come to life.”

Hydrogen

To significantly reduce the vessels’ CO2 footprint, Windcat and CMB.TECH will provide the same dual-fuel hydrogen technology for the Elevation Series as on board of the Hydrocat, the world’s first hydrogen powered Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV). This approach is also expected to make a critical contribution to the development of rules and regulations related to the use of hydrogen as a fuel in medium-sized vessels.

”We are very proud and happy that less than two years after the integration of Windcat into the CMB family, we are able to take a significant strategic step by investing in these state-of-the-art CSOVs and leverage CMB.TECH’s hydrogen know-how to bring hydrogen to the offshore wind industry. I would like to thank Damen Shipyards for the excellent collaboration so far and am convinced that this is the beginning of a strong and long-term relationship between our groups,” Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB, said.

The Elevation Series will be equipped with the latest gangway, crane, thrusters, hybrid battery technology and offshore charging capability, among other industry-leading features to be announced in the next weeks. Windcat believes these vessels are the next logical step in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector.

”I truly believe the Elevation Series is an industry-leading design, a real game changer. A design that will lead the sector in exploring hydrogen as a fuel while delivering best-in-class performance and flexibility. Only with the combined team of Windcat, CMB.TECH and Damen has this been possible. Together we have addressed the current and future CSOV sector needs while starting to answer the greater maritime industry’s challenge: how to significantly reduce our industry’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Stephen Bolton, Managing Director at Windcat Offshore, said.