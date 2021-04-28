WinGD completes TAT for 7-cylinder dual-fuel engine

April 28, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Marine engine developer WinGD has completed a successful Type Approval Test (TAT) for their X82DF dual-fuel engine.

Courtesy of WinGD

X82DF is a seven-cylinder dual-fuel engine, and will be the first to power a VLCC with LNG, the company claims. The engine features the new control system WinGD Integrated Control Electronics (WiCE) and the integrated gas pressure regulator.

It rounds out WinGD’s portfolio of low-pressure, dual-fuel engines which cover the full engine bore range of 40-92 centimetres.

The newest addition of the engine portfolio offers enhanced propulsion options within the very large crude carriers (VLCC), very large ore carriers (VLOC) and Panamax container vessel segments.

Combining both liquid and gas fuel capabilities, the X82DF-1.0 is available in six-cylinder to nine-cylinder configurations and covers a power range from 16,560 to 49,500 kilowatt at 58 to 84 revolutions per minute.

As LNG as fuel becomes the clear choice for shipowners for its sustainability and fuel efficiency, the low-pressure X-DF engines continue to be chosen for new vessel segments.

X82DF is the first X-DF engine to be built by CSE-QMD.

The TAT test took place in April at engine builder CSE-QMD in Qingdao, China. China Classification Society (CCS) participated on site as the leading class, with Bureau Veritas and DNV witnessing.