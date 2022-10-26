WinGD’s X-DF engines to power QatarEnergy’s 25 newbuilds

October 26, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Switzerland-based engine developer WinGD has been selected to provide dual-fuel engines to power QatarEnergy’s LNG carrier newbuilds.

WinGD’s latest generation of X72DF-2.1 engines will power 25 vessels as part of QatarEnergy’s North Field East (NFE) project, the biggest LNG carrier newbuilding project in history.

Back in 2020, Qatar Petroleum, now renamed to QatarEnergy, signed deals with three South Korean shipbuilders, namely DSME, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to reserve slots for its LNG tanker fleet expansion valued at over $19 billion.

Qatari giant said the reservations would be utilized for its future LNG carrier fleet requirements of up to 100 LNG carriers, including those for the ongoing expansion projects in the North Field and in the United States.

The capacity reservation relates to a major portion of the shipbuilders’ LNG ship construction capacity through the year 2027. A wide range of ship owners have tendered to build gas carriers that will be operated under long-term charters to QatarEnergy.





WinGD said that the new on-engine configuration of WinGD’s intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) was released in May this year and has been met with swift uptake, as it provides ‘improved fuel efficiency in both gas and diesel modes and a 50% reduction in methane slip compared to the first-generation X-DF.’



One order as part of the Qatar NFE programme is for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers to be built for TMS Cardiff Gas at DSME. The two vessels will be the first ships built by DSME to feature on-engine iCER.



WinGD’s latest generation of X72DF-2.1 engines; Image credit: WinGD

“This huge order intake with on-engine iCER technology shows the need for proven and reliable dual-fuel engines as the LNG carrier ordering surge continues. Owners and operators are seeking fuel flexibility without compromising efficiency, emissions or CAPEX. And the fact that all have chosen our latest compact, cost-saving configuration confirms that WinGD delivers the best possible solution to customers, giving them confidence in their investment for today and for the future,” Volkmar Galke, Director, Global Sales, WinGD said.



According to WinGD, the advantages of X-DF low-pressure dual-fuel engines include low CAPEX, low maintenance costs, and ultra-low air pollution, reaching IMO Tier III NOx limits without after treatment. Since its debut in 2015, the entire X-DF fleet has grown to more than 350 engines in operation.

There are 224 WinGD’s X72DF engines in service and more than 130 engines on order, the company said.