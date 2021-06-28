Wisdom Marine inks deal for Kamsarmax trio worth $102M

June 28, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese dry bulker owner Wisdom Marine has placed an order for three 82,400 dwt bulk carriers at China’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

Delivery details for the newbuild trio were not disclosed. However, data from VesselsValue suggest that the vessels are scheduled for delivery in September 2022.

The move comes after an eco-friendly 37,000 dwt newbuilding vessel, MV Bunun Power, joined the company’s fleet earlier this month.

The company has seven ships currently on order, including three 37,000 dwt bulkers to be built at Japan’s Saiki.

In November 2020, the company ordered 5,000 cbm liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier to be built be by Murakami Hide Shipbuilding in Japan.

Wisdom Marine’s fleet comprises more than 130 vessels, with the majority of them being bulkers.

Taiwanese dry bulker owner will continue to expand its eco-design fleet to 95 ships by 2024.