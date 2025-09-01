Rendering of FPU Sakarya
Wison-designed FPU picked for next stage of TPAO’s huge Black Sea field

September 1, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

China-based provider of clean energy services Wison New Energies has signed an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract with Türkiye‘s national oil and gas giant, Türkiye Petrolleri A.O. (TPAO), for a floating production unit (FPU) to be deployed at a project in the Black Sea.

Rendering of FPU Sakarya; Source: Wison New Energies via LinkedIn

According to Wison, its FPU with a minimum 30-year design life will be the centerpiece of Phase 3 of the Sakarya gas field development. Discovered in August 2020, Sakarya is described as the largest natural gas field in Türkiye.

As disclosed by the Chinese player, the FPU will be designed with a gas export rate of 25 million standard cubic meters per day (scmd), or around 883 million standard cubic feet per day (mmsfcd).

Furthermore, it will boast a produced water treatment capacity of 1,350 scmd and a MEG regeneration and injection capacity of 2,503 scmd for hydrate inhibition.

Located approximately 170 kilometers offshore in the Black Sea at a water depth of 2,150 meters, the field is said to hold proven gas reserves of 405 billion cubic meters (bcm). It is being developed in three phases by TPAO.

The second phase of the Sakarya field, which achieved its first gas in April 2023, is expected to meet nearly 30% of the country’s gas requirements by 2030, based on the information provided by Ashley ShermanWood Mackenzie‘s Upstream Research Director for Caspian and Europe.

In May, it was announced that a 300-meter-long floating production platform purchased from BW Offshore, previously called FPSO BW Opportunity and now known as Osman Gazi, left the Bosphorus and was headed to Sakarya.

That same month, TPAO made a natural gas discovery at the Göktepe 3 well in the Black Sea using the Abdülhamid Han drillship. The discovery is said to hold gas reserves amounting to 75 billion cubic meters.

