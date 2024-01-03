Wison Offshore & Marine rebrands to reflect changes in energy industry

January 3, 2024, by Aida Čučuk

China’s Wison Offshore & Marine has changed its name to Wison New Energies to “better represent” the company’s commitment to providing low-carbon technologies and solutions.

Wison said the name change reflects the company’s vision about energy challenges and how to address them, adding that from the very start of its inception, Wison has focused on clean and sustainable energy that powers a safer and healthier world.

The company noted that the journey to achieve net zero by 2050 remains a formidable challenge and “Wison embraces it with passion, armed with the know-how needed to create compact and marinized technologies needed for the world of today and tomorrow.”

To remind, in December 2023, the classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) issued approval in principle (AIP) to Wison for its floating green methanol plant (FGMP) solution.

At the time, Zhou Nan, General Manager of WOM’s Product Technology Center, stated: “The successful development of the floating green methanol plant marks another innovative addition to WOM’s clean energy solutions. WOM will intensify research and development efforts, propel industrialization of floating green methanol plant, contribute to the construction of a global clean energy system and foster sustainable development.”

As for the company’s most recent LNG endeavours, in December 2023, Wison (Nantong) Heavy Industry, Wison’s affiliate, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the development of a floating LNG project in Nigeria, targeting the international LNG market.

The agreement will see the two companies work together to chart a roadmap for the project development that will lead to an investment decision.

