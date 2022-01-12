Wison O&M gets ABS AIP for FLNG FEED design

January 12, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to Shanghai-based firm Wison Offshore & Marine for its extended FEED on 3.5 MTPA Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) design.

Courtesy of WOM

Previously, Wison O&M gained AIP from ABS for its standardised 1.3 MTPA and 3.0 MTPA FLNG facilities designs.

Now, ABS has approved the extended front-end engineering design on the 3.5 MTPA FLNG design.

Most importantly, Wison O&M says the standardized design reduces CO2 emissions; the results in a shortened engineering schedule by about 40 per cent.

Jiang Hao, WOM GM, said: “Thanks for ABS’s support in this project. WOM continues to optimize and standardize FLNG design, which would significantly improve the production efficiency and effectively reduce the CO2 emissions in the production process. In the field of FLNG, WOM has been continuously accumulating technical experience. ”

He also said the company is committed to providing low-cost FLNG solutions that can be delivered in a short period. In addition, it will continue to work on innovating related technologies.

In conclusion, Sean Bond, ABS director, added: “As the preferred classification society for the global offshore and energy industries, ABS used its rich industry experience and knowledge to support WOM with this important floating liquefied natural gas solution.”