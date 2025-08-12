With EPC contractor picked, Mexican LNG plant targets mid-2028 exports

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
August 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Amigo LNG, the Mexican joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore’s LNG Alliance, has handed out an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to Constructora Manzanillo SA de CV (COMSA Marine) for marine facilities at its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

Rendering of the proposed LNG terminal; Source: LNG Alliance

Under the EPC contract, COMSA Marine will handle the detailed engineering, construction, and commissioning of the marine infrastructure at the future Amigo LNG terminal. This covers the LNG jetty, berthing and mooring facilities, and associated utilities to support LNG loading operations. 

“Awarding the EPC contract for our marine facilities represents a key achievement in our project schedule,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “COMSA Marine brings extensive experience in LNG terminal construction and marine engineering, which ensures we will meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental stewardship.”

According to LNG Alliance, the quad-berth marine facilities, equipped with high-capacity LNG loading arms exceeding 15,000 cubic meters per hour, ensure rapid vessel turnaround and efficient LNG loading operations. The developers claim the future plant’s competitive pricing and reduced shipping distances could lead to 35% shorter voyage times.

Ruben Alamo, President of COMSA Marine, stated: “We are honoured to be entrusted with this challenging project. Its success will be driven by our unique combination of local expertise and an unwavering commitment to the highest international standards in environment, safety and quality. We look forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders to deliver this landmark project in Mexico that will create lasting value for the entire region.”

Situated on Mexico’s west coast, near Guaymas’ deepwater port and major gas supplies, the export terminal will boast a capacity of 7.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG once constructed. First exports are expected by Q3 2028.

Two offtake deals have already been secured for the terminal, one with Oman’s OQ Trading (OQT) last September and another one with Sahara Group in April.

