Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Honeywell’s LNG tech to optimize Mexican export terminal’s production

Honeywell’s LNG tech to optimize Mexican export terminal’s production

Project & Tenders
September 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Amigo LNG, a Mexican joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore’s LNG Alliance, has turned to Honeywell, a U.S.-based technology firm, to enhance production at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, which is currently under development in Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico’s West Coast.

Rendering of the proposed LNG terminal; Source: LNG Alliance

Honeywell’s modular LNG pretreatment technology and integrated control and safety systems (ICSS) will be deployed at the Amigo LNG export terminal to improve production and advance energy development in the region, supporting global energy security and efforts to reduce emissions.

The U.S. player claims that its modular pretreatment technology will help ensure LNG exported from the new facility meets industry standards and specifications, while enabling faster installation and easier expansion.

Extending equipment lifespan and preventing unexpected downtime is accomplished by removing impurities from natural gas before the liquefaction process, which is perceived to enhance operational efficiency and reliability.

The UAE-based Drydocks World, which won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract, is in charge of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility for the Amigo LNG project.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, commented: “By leveraging Honeywell’s advanced and proven modular pre-treatment technology and automation systems, we are streamlining project construction, accelerating project delivery and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver a superior product to our customers faster.

“The Amigo LNG terminal will deliver LNG more competitively to global markets, while reinforcing Mexico’s position in international energy trade, generating local economic value and advancing the global transition to cleaner fuels.”

As the modular offering is said to also help reduce construction-related risks and increase speed to market, Honeywell’s ICSS automation suite and Experion distributed control system will give Amigo LNG enterprise-wide control of its facility, helping accelerate project execution.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The U.S. firm’s technology, in combination with advanced fire, gas, and surveillance safety systems, is expected to help safeguard people, equipment, and the environment by detecting hazardous conditions and triggering emergency response in real time.

Honeywell underlines that the Amigo LNG terminal aligns with Mexico’s ‘Plan Sonora’ strategy, which aims to position Sonora as a strategic hub for regional energy security and global LNG trade, while boosting local economic development within Mexico.

The Amigo LNG export facility, which is expected to begin operations in 2028, is designed to export up to 7.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. A few months after the project’s 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Sahara Group, Gunvor struck a deal last month to buy 0.85 mtpa of LNG for 20 years from the first liquefaction train.

Related Article

Rajesh Gattupalli, President and CEO of Honeywell UOP, emphasized: “As the global demand for LNG continues to grow, Honeywell is uniquely positioned as a single provider for both modular process technology and automation solutions.

“This optional integrated approach can help accelerate project timelines and provide production efficiency benefits. This collaboration with LNG Alliance highlights our joint focus on promoting global energy security.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles