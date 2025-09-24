With first two in operation, Reach Remote 3 and 4 USVs ordered from Kongsberg Maritime

With first two in operation, Reach Remote 3 and 4 ordered from Kongsberg Maritime
Vessels
September 24, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

With the first two units delivered and already in commercial operations, Norway’s Reach Subsea has exercised the first in a series of exclusive options with Kongsberg Maritime for the delivery of the next two uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), Reach Remote 3 and 4.

Jostein Alendal, Reach Subsea CEO, and Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime. Source: Reach Subsea

The specifications for Reach Remote 3 and 4 will be the same as the first two vessels, with targeted adjustments based on insights gained through the technical qualification program and recent operational experience. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Reach Subsea noted that it had secured debt financing for the new USVs through DNB, Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge and EKSFIN, in addition to a large part of the €14.3 million grant from the European Union through the Emission Trading System Innovation Fund, awarded in October 2024, to be dedicated towards co-funding of the investment.

The contract terms remain confidential between the parties.

“The Reach Remote programme is a cornerstone of our strategy to redefine subsea operations. By combining our subsea expertise with the naval capabilities of Kongsberg Maritime and Massterly, we are delivering real-world solutions that are safer, smarter, and more sustainable. With vessels 3 and 4 now confirmed, we are entering the scale-up phase—ready to meet global demand and shape the future of remote subsea services,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

Both delivered earlier this year, Reach Remote 1 is currently completing a series of fully remote-controlled offshore deployments off the coast of Norway for Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell, while Reach Remote 2 is en route to Australia to deliver services for Woodside Energy. 

The total investment from Reach Subsea in Reach Remote 3 and 4, ready for commercial operations and after EU funding, is approximately NOK 620 million (around €52.7 million), of which the bank financing related to the vessels covers two-thirds of Reach’s investment. With the financial foundation in place, the company said it was now focused on scaling operations towards critical mass and integrating ocean robotics across its delivery model.

Related Article

“This contract reflects a growing industry confidence in remote and autonomous technologies. The success of Reach Remote 1 has proven that remote operations are not only viable, but they’re also transformative,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime.

“By delivering these vessels, we ensure seamless integration of our advanced systems and a streamlined path to deployment. The Reach Remote concept is not just a technological achievement; it’s a glimpse into the future of offshore operations.”

Of note, Reach Subsea announced earlier this month that it had acquired Subvision AB, a Swedish company founded in 1993, focused on the design of equipment for subsea environments.

