Reach Subsea boosts offshore capabilities with acquisition of Swedish firm
September 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Reach Subsea has acquired Subvision AB, a Swedish company founded in 1993, focused on the design of equipment for subsea environments.

According to Reach Subsea, Subvision has extensive experience from military and offshore development projects and has, over the years, developed several advanced solutions for underwater use.

In recent years, Subvision supported Reach Subsea with technology and expertise in selected deliveries, including systems for the detection of unexploded ordnance (UXO) and buried pipelines.

The acquisition is said to enhance the Norwegian company’s surveillance technology for critical infrastructure, ensuring robust real-time monitoring through mobile and fixed systems, bolstering capabilities in defense applications.

“The cooperation with Subvision AB has been very successful, and together we have achieved strong results. We see great value in taking this collaboration further as part of our permanent organization,” said Audun Brandtzæg, CTO of Reach Subsea.

Due to size and structure, no major integration processes of Subvision into Reach Subsea are required, with operations set to continue as normal.

“We are very pleased with this agreement, which marks an exciting new chapter for Subvision. We believe that our strong relationship with Reach Subsea provides a firm foundation for our expertise to grow further and to expand the scope of what we can achieve together,” said Per Gunnarsson, Co-Owner of Subvision.

